Major road closures expected for this weekend’s ITU Triathlon

Major road closures will be in effect Friday and Saturday to make way for athletes competing in the ITU World Triathlon in and around Hawrelak Park.

Hawrelak Park is closed to vehicles from 4:30 p.m. Friday until the end of Saturday.

The following road closures are in effect:

Friday July 28, 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Emily Murphy Park Road and Mayfair overpass, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

Saskatchewan Drive, from 110 Street to 116 Street

111 Street, from 90 Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive

90 Avenue, from 110 Street to 111 Street

Saturday July 29 from 5 a.m.– Noon

Groat Road, from 87 Avenue to 107 Avenue

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

Saskatchewan Drive, from 87 Avenue to 116 Street

116 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saturday July 29 from Noon–4:30 p.m.

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

116 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

118 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Edinboro Road, from 116 Street to 118 Street

More information can be found on the city’s website. Volunteers, attendees, and participants are advised to walk, cycle, or use public transportation to get to the event.