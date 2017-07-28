Major road closures expected for this weekend’s ITU Triathlon
Make way for the bikers, swimmers, and runners.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Major road closures will be in effect Friday and Saturday to make way for athletes competing in the ITU World Triathlon in and around Hawrelak Park.
Hawrelak Park is closed to vehicles from 4:30 p.m. Friday until the end of Saturday.
The following road closures are in effect:
Friday July 28, 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Emily Murphy Park Road and Mayfair overpass, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park
- Saskatchewan Drive, from 110 Street to 116 Street
- 111 Street, from 90 Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive
- 90 Avenue, from 110 Street to 111 Street
Saturday July 29 from 5 a.m.– Noon
- Groat Road, from 87 Avenue to 107 Avenue
- Emily Murphy Park Road, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park
- Saskatchewan Drive, from 87 Avenue to 116 Street
- 116 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive
Saturday July 29 from Noon–4:30 p.m.
- Emily Murphy Park Road, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park
- 116 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive
- 118 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive
- Edinboro Road, from 116 Street to 118 Street
More information can be found on the city’s website. Volunteers, attendees, and participants are advised to walk, cycle, or use public transportation to get to the event.
The Triathlon will feature free grandstand admission, live entertainment, and a beer garden. It runs from July 28-29 at Hawrelak Park.
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Person of interest in quadruple homicide located: Calgary Police
-
Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit