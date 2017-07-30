Downtown Edmontonians to welcome first green space in 30 years

After 30 years of seeing no new green space in the core, downtown residents will soon have a brand new park for growing, playing and relaxing.

Alex Decoteau Park, located at 105 Street and 102 Avenue, is slated to open sometime in the beginning of August, according to Martina Gardiner, director of open space planning and design.

“I’m a little biased — we’ve been working on this for ten years — but I’m very excited, and I know our partners in the community are excited,” she said. “There aren’t really any spaces like this in the area for outdoor endeavours during the day.”

The park, which replaced a surface parking lot, will feature a community garden, a fountain, trees, benches, and a first of its kind off-leash dog run for Edmontonians.

What makes the dog space unique is that it’s made out of turf that features a layer of deodorizing material underneath, Gardiner said.

“It’s really made for dogs,” she said. “There are also lots of trash cans in the area for people to dispose of waste.”

But what’s more is downtown residents will now have a space to take a break from all the surrounding concrete, according to Chris Buyze, president of the Downtown Edmonton Community League.

“There currently (aren't) a lot of parks,” he said. “A lot of people use the river valley but it’s really not a recreational space or close to people’s homes.”

And as more people call the core home, the city will need to build more parks to meet demand, Buyze added.

“We want further residential development to occur,” he said. “ So, we need these green spaces because they become people’s backyards. They are incredibly important.”

Though Alex Decoteau Park doesn’t yet have a firm opening date, Gardiner added the $4.3-million project is “significantly” coming under budget.