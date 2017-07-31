Black Friday prompted development of provincial emergency alerts

It would become known as Black Friday: on July 31, 1987, one of the worst tornadoes in Alberta history touched down in Edmonton and remained on the ground for an hour, killing 27 people.

Gerhard Reuter, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Alberta, says the disaster was a wake up call—the province’s emergency alert systems hadn’t given people enough time.

“[The storm] was thought-provoking for government officials in that they should have better warning systems,” he said, speaking Monday, on the 30th anniversary of Black Friday.

“Within weather organizations, this particular storm had people put more on alert. It’s of significance, not just of what happened but also what implications it had.”

In response to the tornado, the province created the first Alberta Emergency Public Warning System in 1992, which enlisted media outlets to broadcast emergency information. That was updated with a digital system, called the Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) in 2011.

Now, Tim Trytten, an AEA co-coordinator, says they’re updating the system again, with a new app and a text message alert system, on track for release in April 2018.

“The idea is to get that life-saving information to the people as quickly as possible,” he said. “If you look at where most people are getting their information now, it’s on their cell phone, so that’s where we should be.”

The AEA can now be accessed through multiple mediums, including Facebook and Twitter, over 148 radio and television broadcasters, and now, with the app.

“There’s all these different channels that we just didn’t have 30 years ago,” said Trytten. “It’s about being informed. Informed means aware, and aware means safe.”

The system has sent out six tornado alerts so far, according to the province.

Reuter said alerts are much more specific and sophistic these days, but he still hopes major natural disasters, like the Black Friday tornado, or the Fort McMurray fire last year, will prompt Albertans to stay think about things like disaster prevention.