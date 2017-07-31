Police concerned over rise in violent crime in Edmonton

Crime may be down overall in Edmonton, but trends in the use of firearms, drugs and flights from police continue to cause concern, according to the city's top cop.

At a wide ranging media availability Monday morning, Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht said crime is down 3.1 per cent compared to this time last year, and property crime has dropped 5.2 per cent.

Vehicle thefts is one area where additional resources have made a difference. Edmonton police utilized a “trap team” dedicated to vehicle thefts and this year and have seen a 1.2 per cent drop, or 30 fewer incidents compared to this time last year.

“It goes to show you if we have the resources and abilities and we can focus on certain areas, we can certainly drop the crime,” Knecht said.

Bucking the trend however, was sexual assaults--over 13 per cent more have been reported so far this year--and violent crime, which is up 2.3 per cent.

Gun use, police flights going up

Knecht estimated that about 50 per cent of homicides were committed by gun. Officers are continually seizing more guns, especially from vehicles that flee police.

“We’re seizing a lot more handguns and that’s obviously disconcerting from a public safety point of view and an officer point of view,” Knecht said.

He said drugs are the “overwhelming impetus” for homicides and estimated about 70 per cent of homicides have a drug component, whether it’s debt, a deal gone wrong, or a pattern of drug use.

Flights from police are also up and that’s a problem, Knecht said.

In the past, if a car fled from police, the officer would chase the vehicle until they got their guy. That’s no longer the case.

“If we’re in a situation where it’s downtown or in a schoolyard and someone is driving erratically and putting police or the community in danger, we’ll back off and fight another day,” he said.

Police closer to naming victims policy

Police chiefs from across Alberta have decided there needs to be a consistent approach to naming victims of homicide and formed a working group to create a draft policy. They’ve received recommendations from Alberta’s privacy commissioner and will be meeting in Calgary on Tuesday.

Knecht said the service determines if it’s appropriate to release a name on a case-by-case basis, in an attempt to strike a balance between victim’s privacy and public interest.

He said he doesn’t expect to see a “quantum leap” in how Edmonton approaches naming victims.

Downtown development having effect

Edmonton police has traditionally dedicated a large portion of its resources to addicted, homeless, mentally ill and other vulnerable individuals in the downtown core.

With the development of the ice district, they have seen a “displacement” of crime outside of the core.

“That vulnerable population has moved beyond the downtown core as a consequence of the Ice District expanding and developing,” Knecht said, adding that they’re seeing that manifest in areas near Whyte Avenue and Stony Plain Road.

In addition to the transient population moving, there are also more people downtown in the evening.

“That is changing the complexion of downtown Edmonton significantly,” Knecht said.

In response, Edmonton police have dedicated about four to five more officers per shift to patrolling downtown.

Fentanyl becoming more common in other drugs

Fentanyl and other opiates are a “huge problem” in Edmonton, although the main drug challenge continues to be with crystal meth.

The powerful opiate, which can be lethal in a dose the size of a grain of salt, is also being seen laced in other drugs such as cocaine and ecstacy.

“We have people that are using recreational drugs … They think I’m just snorting a little bit of cocaine this weekend, it has fentanyl in it, and it’s fatal,” Knecht said.

“It’s not the downtown core where we see the fentanyl deaths, the fentanyl deaths are happening all over the city,” he added.