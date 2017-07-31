'Tip of the iceberg': Police chief says sex assaults on the rise

Reports of sexual assault are up 13.3 per cent in the city this year over last, Police Chief Rod Knecht told reporters Monday, but he said part of the increase may be due to more people coming forward.



At a media availability Monday morning, Knecht said that translates into 63 additional files since the beginning of 2017.



But he also noted that number “still the tip of the iceberg”.



“We’re seeing more reporting, that’s a good thing. We strongly encourage people obviously to report those crimes so we do get a true understanding of how much a problem it is,” Knecht said.



Mary Jane James, executive director of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton, said 2014 Statistics Canada numbers show 90 per cent of sexual assaults are not reported to police. She said the increase in reports could be seen either negatively or positively.



“We can take from it that more people are reporting. But we don’t know that, because that number is so nebulous. We can equally assume that more sexual assaults are taking place,” she said.



Knecht said he appreciates why people are reluctant to report sexual assaults due to embarrassment, shame or the fear of not being believed.



For that reason, the force has worked to be more sensitive to sexual assault complainants. He said in the past, police had a more “procedural” approach that asked for “just the facts”.



Today police are more conscious of the challenges victims face and help them connect with social services or counselling if they need it.



“It’s having that broader sensitivity,” Knecht said. “Yes we need to get the evidence … but what’s equally important is that person is dealt with respect and compassion throughout the whole process.”



Sex assaults against children have also seen a rise across the country, Knecht said.



“We haven’t seen that here, but we do believe here in Edmonton it’s grossly underreported,” he said.



To that effect, the police are continually adding resources to their internet luring division. He said the division that deals with internet child exploitation is “extremely busy” and can probably only deal with about 10 per cent of the files they receive.



“They can’t keep up and that’s a real challenge and a real concern. Obviously that is a group of people who just don’t have a voice.”