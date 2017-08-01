Don't rush out of marriage: study

Think twice before leaving your spouse, researchers are cautioning after a divorce study co-authored by a University of Alberta professor.

The study, based on a survey of 3,000 married Americans aged 25 to 50, found half of people who thought about a divorce had a significant change in feelings over the course of a year – and 90 per cent who thought about divorce more than six months ago were glad they stayed together.

“One of the implications of that is that people need to maybe just slow down a little bit and give some serious thought, talk to some people,” said Adam Galovan, with the U of A’s department of human ecology.

“Oftentimes people think divorce is a default, but there might be other avenues that are better or less permanent.”

Galovan and Alan Hawkins at Utah's Brigham Young University undertook the National Divorce Decision-Making Project after noticing that while there was a lot of information available about divorce outcomes, there was little about the process leading to divorce.

Researchers found there were three types of people who think about divorce: “soft” thinkers who thought about it infrequently, “serious” thinkers who mulled it often, and “conflicted” thinkers who faced serious problems like adultery and drug abuse.

Unexpectedly, Galovan found the conflicted thinkers were most likely to be hopeful that things would work out, but also wound up being most likely to divorce.

“It seemed kind of a weird group, that they were the most hopeful about their relationship but had some of the most serious problems,” he said.

“They were also the most religious, which might have given a little bit of credence to their hope – maybe they for religious reasons didn’t want to divorce and were hopeful for change.”

About half of those surveyed changed from one group to another or stopped thinking about divorce over the course of a year.

Many admitted their partners didn’t know about their thoughts – about 40 per cent said they informed their spouse, and about 20 per cent said they “kind of” let them know.

***

By the numbers:

About 25% of respondents said they had thought about getting a divorce in the last six months.

Of those, 8% of “conflicted” thinkers wound up getting divorced, compared to 5% of “serious” thinkers and 4% of “soft” thinkers.