Edmonton couple in tiny condominium shocked by massive power bill

EDMONTON — A couple who moved into a tiny downtown Edmonton condo say they were shocked to get their first power bill for a whopping $11,253.

Colten Yamagishi and Vivian Kwan have lived in the 600-square-foot condo across from Rogers Place for less than a month.

Yamagishi says he suspected it was simply a mistake when he saw the bill indicated they had used more than 122,000 kilowatts of power — enough to light up the entire 30-storey building they live in.

But when they called the city power company Epcor, they were told it was no mistake, it was their fault and they had to pay the amount in full.

Yamagishi admits they ran into some problems when they first tried to register on Epcor's website.

He says he couldn't find the actual address and he figures the form ended up processing his application for the entire building.

A spokesperson for Epcor tells CTV News the couple was mistakenly charged and the file is now being investigated.

“We’re looking at everything that happened here, and that’s one of the things we’re looking at, but that’s going to take some time,” says spokesman Tim LeRiche.

Epcor has voided the bill and cancelled the account, and the couple now plans to use a third-party company that works directly with Epcor to make sure they’re charged only for the power they use.