Edmonton Expo hosting William Shatner, Gene Simmons for first time

The Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo will welcome stars William Shatner, Gene Simmons and Kristine Sutherland to their event for the first time in September.

But the real question is this ― will fans be allowed to take a selfie with Captain Kirk himself?

You’ll have to attend the event to find out.

“It varies from guest to guest, and that’s something I always remind people of," said Expo spokesperson Lindsay Thomas.

At the very least, fans will be able to get an autograph from Shatner, or whomever else they’re interested in meeting.

“He’s a Canadian icon and a sci-fi icon too. It’s always exciting to have him at one of our shows … Star Trek is Star Trek and that’s a fixture in convention culture,” Thomas said.

Thomas, a big Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan, is particularly excited to meet Sutherland, who played the title character’s mother.

“She’s been in the convention world for a long time and I’ve never actually been able to meet her, so I’m really excited to have her out,” she said.

She’s also eager to welcome Ernie Hudson, of Ghostbusters fame, and John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli in Lord of the Rings

“He loves to tell stories, he loves to talk and make people laugh. He’s just a joy to be around.”

In addition to the usual guest appearances, artists meet and greets, costume contests, merchandise and gaming opportunities, the Expo will host Gene Simmons performing live on the Saturday night in Hall D.

“I know Edmonton has a really strong love for music … I think that will be very exciting. We’ve never done an event of that scale in Edmonton,” Thomas said.

That show will be open to the public, with tickets sold separately from Expo tickets.

The event runs from Sept. 22 to 24.