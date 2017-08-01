Edmonton man claiming to be a priest arrested in connection with assault on teens

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man who claims to be a member of the Catholic clergy, on sexual assault charges in connection with two teenage boys.



Justin Georges Stephen Coulombe, 33, identies as clergy but has no affiliation with the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton or any other diocese in Canada or the U.S., according to a media release.

ICE began investigation after the mother of one of the alleged victims went to police with information about “sexually graphic messages” that had been exchanged online.

The relationship with the boy became sexual, ICE alleges.

The alleged offenses against the second teenage boy happened online.

ICE investigators worked with Edmonton police to execute a search warrant on a residence in north Edmonton on July 27.

They seized “multiple electronic devices” and arrested Coulombe.

Officers found child pornography images on the machines.

Coulombe moved to Edmonton from Langley, B.C, at the beginning of 2017 and police believe there may be more victims. They’re asking anyone with more information to come forward.

Coulombe has been charged with:

- luring to commit the making of child pornography (x2)

- luring to commit an offence against a child

- sexual interference

- invitation to sexual touching

- sexual assault

- possession of child pornography