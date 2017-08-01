Edmonton police charge teens with arson after nine fires set in west end

Edmonton police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a series of nine arsons in Callingwood.

One of the teens is a young offender and the other is an 18-year-old man. Neither of the suspects are being named, with the identity of the youth protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police identified the suspects after releasing surveillance images through the media on July 27.

Police believe the two accused are responsible for setting nine fires in the west Edmonton neighbourhood, including near a church, a school, a condominium and a park.

The fires involved garbage cans, logs and a propane tank near a dog park near 69 Avenue and 172 Street.

The accused youth faces four charges of arson while the 18-year-old faces five counts of arson.