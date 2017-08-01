Edmonton ranks sixth among Canadian cities for bed bugs: pest control company

One of Canada’s largest pest control companies has released its top 25 list of most bed bug-infested cities in the country—and Edmonton isn't doing so hot.

Orkin Canada looked at the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments they carried out for a full year, staring July 1, 2016. According to a release, Toronto took top spot, and Edmonton came in at number six.

We're at least better than Vancouver, Ottawa and St. John's.

The company advises homeowners and tourists to inspect bed sheets carefully for the creepy crawlies and keep luggage elevated and away from soft furnishings.

The top 10 cities:

1. Toronto

2. Winnipeg

3. Vancouver

4. Ottawa

5. St. John's

6. Edmonton

7. Halifax

8. Sudbury

9. Scarborough