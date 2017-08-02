Alberta among top provinces for families, immigrants

Alberta continues to be a popular place to start a family, as recent Statistics Canada numbers show it had the second highest proportion of couples with kids and the lowest share of one-person households among the provinces in 2016.

Immigration is also changing Alberta’s linguistic diversity, with Edmonton and Calgary leading the way in growth of people with an immigrant mother tongue among metropolitan cities, at 31.1 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

An immigrant mother tongue is defined as a first language other than English or French. In Calgary and Edmonton, Tagalog, Punjabi and Cantonese were the three most common immigrant languages.

Tagalog (the national language of the Philippines) as a first language, in particular, saw massive growth in Alberta, increasing by 68.3 per cent from 2011 to 2016.

“Between 2010 and 2015, the Phillipines was the main source country to Canada, more than India, more than China,” said Statistics Canada senior analyst Rene Houle. “This is reflected now in the data and languages, especially in Western Canada.”

A young population and higher-than-average fertility rate are reflected in Alberta’s household demographics. The proportion of couples with children in Alberta was 53.5 per cent, compared to the national average of 51.1 per cent. That puts us in second place behind Ontario among the provinces.

Alberta also had the lowest proportion of one-person households, at 24 per cent compared to the national average of 28.2 per cent. Houle attributes that to young people moving here and starting families.