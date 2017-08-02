ASIRT investigating arrest that led to broken orbital bone
ASIRT launched the investigation following a police chase on July 25
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a July 25 incident that left a man with an orbital bone fracture.
In a news release, ASIRT says they launched an investigation on July 28 into the incident, which involved the arrest of a 21-year-old man.
According to the release, Edmonton Police Service officers, with the help of a Air 1 helicopter, began following what they believed was a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle left city limits into Strathcona County, at which point RCMP were notified and helped with stopping the vehicle by deploying a spike belt.
The vehicle was eventually stopped, but not before striking several objects. The driver exited the vehicle and was arrested. Police later determined the man had sustained serious injury to his face.
ASIRT is an independent organization that investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, or other allegations of police misconduct.