Celebrating Potter

Without so much as a transfiguration charm, a Whyte Avenue tea shop has transformed into a hangout worthy of Harry Potter and his wizarding entourage.

The owner and namesake of Cally’s Teas, Cally Slater-Dowson, is hosting a five day Hogwarts-themed event in honour of the literary character’s birthday, which falls on July 31. (According to popular fandom, he would be 37 this year.)

Customers can get in on the celebration with edible delights straight from the pages of the best-selling series by J.K. Rowling.

“There’s lots of references to food in the series," said Slater-Dowson. "All of the food served is mentioned in the Harry Potter books.”

There’s cockroach clusters (not made with real cockroaches), pumpkins pasties and butter beer on offer. Even Harry’s chocolate birthday cake is available all week long.

The Harry Potter themed menu is being served during regular business hours until Sunday. Plus there's a special Hogwarts boarding school feast, complete with beer stew, on Thursday evening.

The food isn’t the only way the tea shop is marking the occasion. A curio of all things Harry Potter currently fills the south central store, including an owl aviary made up of plush toys, a wand shop, an area full of potions including Dragon’s Breath, the candy store Honey Dukes and divinations done by a tarot card reader.

But this isn’t the first time the shop is hosting a theme day. The first-ever event was based on Alice in Wonderland with a re-creation of the Mad hatter’s tea party. After that, they had a Jane Austen theme. The only requirement is that a reference to tea is found in the literature.

The J.K. Rowling’s wizardry book collection seemed like a great next step said Slater-Dowson.

“Harry Potter has come up from quite a few customers. I’ve become more of a fan by doing this. I’ve read his first book and I’ve seen a number of the films. I admire J.K. Rowling. I mean it’s an amazing story."

All in all, Slater-Dowson loves finding a way to tie her love of tea and books.

“It’s something I really enjoying doing and people come and enjoy. It’s bringing in the community to celebrate these different writers.”