Edmonton police probing suspicious death near 118 Avenue and 54 Street
Police responded to a weapons complaint in the early morning hours of Aug. 2.
Edmonton Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened early Wednesday morning near 118 Avenue and 54 Street.
In a news release, police say they responded to a weapons complaint at a residential address in the area shortly after 3:30 a.m.
EMS and EPS arrived and found a man suffering from stab wounds.
An autopsy is not yet scheduled.