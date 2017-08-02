News / Edmonton

Edmonton police probing suspicious death near 118 Avenue and 54 Street

Police responded to a weapons complaint in the early morning hours of Aug. 2.

Edmonton Police Service

File photo

Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened early Wednesday morning near 118 Avenue and 54 Street.

In a news release, police say they responded to a weapons complaint at a residential address in the area shortly after 3:30 a.m.

EMS and EPS arrived and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

An autopsy is not yet scheduled. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views