Naming homicide victims must be in "public good", police chiefs say

Edmonton’s Police Chief Rod Knecht said a new framework for naming homicide victims is “fairly close” to Edmonton Police Service’s current policy, but will serve as a useful checklist for when officers approach the sensitive issue.

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police met in Calgary on Wednesday to adopt a “consistent and structured” policy for naming homicide victims.

Association President Andy McGrogan, chief of police in Medicine Hat, said the framework is based on the principal that all people, "including deceased folks,” have privacy rights.

The framework, based on advice from lawyers, senior police, Alberta’s solicitor generals department and the provincial privacy commissioner says the member agencies agree that releasing a person’s identity has to be clearly in the “public good”.

It must be determined on a case-by-case basis, and there can be no “blanket policy”.

The framework lists examples for when it is in the “public good” to release a name, such as if offence has caused alarm in the community.

Furthermore, families of victims should be considered as additional victims, and their rights should be considered.

“You’ve helped us to up our game,” Knecht said. “We’re taking a really good look at this all the time. I think we were doing that before, I think this just requires us to pay more attention to it collectively.”

Jane Orydzuk, President of Victims of Homicide, is against naming homicide victims. The media had mistakenly reported that her son died of electrocution 23 years ago, when he in fact died by gunshot.

“It was an assumption, and the media ran with it. And that’s what was so upsetting to my family,” she said. “To publish their names the same day as the murder is nothing short of pleasing the public.”