Edmonton Pride Centre to double in size with new renovations

Edmonton will be twice as proud next month, thanks to hard work, generosity and a bit of good luck.

The Edmonton Pride Centre is renovating the second floor of its current downtown building for new digs that will give the group more than double the space it currently has, to accommodate overflowing demand for its programs.

“Right now we’re totally full,” said the centre’s acting executive director Kristy Harcourt. “We have two weeknights a month that our calendar isn’t fully booked, in terms of the groups that use our centre.”

The centre has a mandate of supporting community groups across central and northern Alberta with a focus on sexual orientation and gender identity issues.

It currently sees about 1,000 people a month and offers a free counselling program.

The need for a bigger space was serendipitously met by the landlord of its building at 106 Street and 105 Avenue, who was struggling to rent out the much bigger second floor.

The centre was offered a move from its seven-year-old, 1,900-square-foot space to one that’s 4,600 square feet, for only a “marginal” monthly rent increase on the condition that it funds the renovations.



To make that happen, staff have called in help from volunteers and raised funds, with a goal of collecting $30,000 by Sept. 1.

“We’ve been blessed with hundreds of hours of volunteer labour on the renovation itself, as well as work that contractors have done,” Harcourt said.

She said the new space will allow two or three groups to meet at once without getting in each other’s way, and will also provide for a second counseling room.