'A dream come true': Meet the tech who spent 5 years on one dino fossil, and got it named after him

When an oilsands worker stumbled onto the oldest dinosaur fossil every found in Alberta, in Clearwater Formation north of Fort McMurray in 2011, the discovery made headlines around the world.

But for Royal Tyrrell Museum technician Mark Mitchell, the story had just begun.

He spent five and a half years, or roughly 7,000 hours, painstakingly chipping away the rock to reveal the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found. Now, his patience and hard work are being rewarded - the dinosaur has been officially named Borealopelta markmitchelli.

Metro caught up with Mitchell to learn about the “one-in-a-billion” discovery.

Tell us about your work on the fossil.

The specimen came to us in several blocks of various sizes and lots of small boxes with little fragments. I started trimming some of the excessive rock off … It was preserved in hard rock, like concrete. I used a pneumatic tool called a zip gun for that. I started by just blasting away the rock for a bit because I knew it was far enough away from any bone surface, so I wasn’t going to damage it.

The dinosaur has been described as a one-in-a-billion find. What makes it so unique?

Dinosaurs have been found in a marine deposit before but they’re quite rare. Given that this specimen was also found close to the edge of where they can dig, if it had been so many metres back they wouldn’t have found it. And given how much rock they’ve removed up there, and this is the first dinosaur from there … it’s pretty unique.

Why do we have so many dinosaur fossils in Alberta?

There’s a number factors for that. Back in the Cretaceous Period it was kind of a good place for dinosaurs to live. It was warm, it was wet, lots of vegetation. The mountains were being built up in the west, we had a seaway running up the middle of the province, so we had all these rivers flowing out into the east into the seaway. And of course rivers carry fossil sediment, for dinosaurs to get buried and become a fossil.

How is the traditional image of dinosaurs changing due to recent discoveries?

We’re sort of finding out they were a bit more social animals. With the horned-dinosaur bone beds we’re finding, a lot of dinosaurs looked like they moved in herds. We’re seeing a lot of dinosaurs that were small, carnivorous dinosaurs, with feather impressions ... not everybody was a big massive lumbering guy.

How do you stay motivated for 7,000 hours?

It was the spectacular nature of the specimen. When we got the specimen, it was like well, it’s a rare dinosaur, we don’t get many Ankylosaurus, especially with armour in place. What they saw in the field was evidence of skin impressions, which is super rare. We knew this would be a very significant specimen. And this is Alberta’s oldest dinosaur.

How significant is this on a global scale?

This is probably the best-preserved armoured dinosaur in the world. There’s been only a couple others that have armour in place, but usually they’re missing something like a head. This one has so much of the skin impressions and the 3D dimensionality of it is kind of unique too. So this really gives you a glimpse of what the dinosaur would look like.

What’s it like uncovering a 110-million-year old fossil?

It’s really quite amazing. You realize, this is something no one has ever seen before.

What was it like having a dinosaur named after you?