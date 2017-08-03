Culture, colour runs, and theatre: 5 things to do in Edmonton this weekend
Events for the weekend of August 4-7
The August long weekend is upon us and the city will be buzzing with colour and culture. Check out the latest festival or jam out at the city’s newest downtown parklet. With summer halfway through, there’s still plenty of fun going down across the city.
ALL WEEKEND
Servus Heritage Festival
One of the city’s most popular and culturally-rich festivals is back and bigger than ever. This year, there will be over 70 pavilions representing 90 countries that will offer arts, food, and dance from different cultures. Admission is free and Food Bank donations are encouraged. It runs from Saturday until Monday at Hawrelak Park, 9330 Groat Road.
Phantom of the Opera
This weekend is your last chance to treat yourself to Broadway Across Canada’s The Phantom of the Opera at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium. The production boasts new special effects while still retaining the classic Broadway favourite. Tickets range from $35-$140, and the last show is this Sunday. The Jubilee is located at 11455 87 Avenue.
SATURDAY
Movies under the stars
The Cheesecake Café is hosting its first out of four patio Movies under the Stars this Saturday. The feature film this week is La La Land starting at 10 P.M. Admission is free, and snacks and bar will be available all night. The Cheesecake Café is located at 96 Campsite Road in Spruce Grove.
SUNDAY
Experience Jasper Avenue Timbre Stage Launch
Experience Jasper Avenue continues, with a new parklet stage opening right beside Central Social Hall’s patio. Outdoor music will begin at 2 P.M. with local artists such as Paul Woida, and DJs will take the stage at 7 P.M. The event is free and will happen in conjunction with Central Social Hall’s patio party, at 10909 Jasper Avenue.
The Colour Run 5k
It’s time to spruce up your exercise routine this Sunday as The Colour Run rolls into town. Participants will run 5 kilometres across Capilano Park while being doused in different colours at each kilometre. Registration includes a headband, t-shirt, and a numbered bib, and each person will get a “Unicorn medal” once they cross the finish line. Tickets start at $39.99, and the race will take place at Capilano Park at 10810 54 Street.