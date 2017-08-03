Culture, colour runs, and theatre: 5 things to do in Edmonton this weekend

The August long weekend is upon us and the city will be buzzing with colour and culture. Check out the latest festival or jam out at the city’s newest downtown parklet. With summer halfway through, there’s still plenty of fun going down across the city.

ALL WEEKEND

Servus Heritage Festival

One of the city’s most popular and culturally-rich festivals is back and bigger than ever. This year, there will be over 70 pavilions representing 90 countries that will offer arts, food, and dance from different cultures. Admission is free and Food Bank donations are encouraged. It runs from Saturday until Monday at Hawrelak Park, 9330 Groat Road.

Phantom of the Opera

This weekend is your last chance to treat yourself to Broadway Across Canada’s The Phantom of the Opera at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium. The production boasts new special effects while still retaining the classic Broadway favourite. Tickets range from $35-$140, and the last show is this Sunday. The Jubilee is located at 11455 87 Avenue.

SATURDAY

Movies under the stars

The Cheesecake Café is hosting its first out of four patio Movies under the Stars this Saturday. The feature film this week is La La Land starting at 10 P.M. Admission is free, and snacks and bar will be available all night. The Cheesecake Café is located at 96 Campsite Road in Spruce Grove.

SUNDAY

Experience Jasper Avenue Timbre Stage Launch

Experience Jasper Avenue continues, with a new parklet stage opening right beside Central Social Hall’s patio. Outdoor music will begin at 2 P.M. with local artists such as Paul Woida, and DJs will take the stage at 7 P.M. The event is free and will happen in conjunction with Central Social Hall’s patio party, at 10909 Jasper Avenue.

The Colour Run 5k