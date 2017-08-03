Edmonton Police officer charged in connection with theft of cash and cigarettes

An Edmonton police officer has been arrested and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, in connection with stolen cash, prepaid credit cards and cigarettes.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, began investigating Const. David Ahlstrom back in October, in response to concerns raised by the Edmonton police service.

ASIRT's executive director Susan D. Hughson determined that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that criminal offences had occured in three seperate incidents: on Oct 4, 2016, May 10, 2017 and Aug 2, 2017.

Speaking to media Thursday, she said Ahlstrom unaware he was being monitored until he was arrested Wednesday night.

"I can tell you that these types of allegations are critical to public trust, I know, and I recognize this arrest has the potential ... and will undoubtedly affect public trust," she said.

While one case involved a residence, she said the public was not at risk.

She added that this case "is not reflective" of the majority of cops, and the charges show the system is working.

"It's disturbing and disheartening, but it's not a reflection oif a systemic problem," she said.

Ahlstrom was released on the promise to appear in court on Sept 13.