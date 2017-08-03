Edmontonian patching together 150-foot-long picnic blanket

When David Bayda thinks of the quintessentially Canadian activity, he thinks of picnics.

So when he started mulling a project to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary at the Edmonton Heritage Festival, he thought, what better way than celebrating with a 150-foot long picnic?

“I wanted to have a Canadian-inspired project showcasing what it means to be Canadian,” Bayda said. “Food is a place where everyone comes together, so I figured a red and white inspired checkered picnic blanket might be the way to go.”

The plan is to build a 150-foot picnic blanket in red and white gingham pattern and rent 25 six-foot-long tables (to make a 150-foot length).

“It proved to be a bit more challenging than I expected,” Bayda said.

To help with covering the cost of materials, Bayda has launched an IndieGogo campaign to raise $1,500 (Also a Canada 150 connection, although $150 wouldn’t have got it done).

After the picnic, he will cut up the 150 feet of cloth to make commemorative cloth napkins and tablecloths, which can be purchased by supporting the IndieGogo campaign.

“I wanted to do a project really about bringing everyone together to celebrate our country and all the diversity that every Canadian kind of brings to the table.”