News / Edmonton

Police confirm Edmonton's 30th homicide of 2017

The medical examiner completed an autopsy on the man, 49, who died of stab wounds.

NA The Edmonton police are looking for William John Robert Monkman, 33, who is wanted for second degree murder. Uploaded by: Boyd, Alex

Metro Web Upload

NA The Edmonton police are looking for William John Robert Monkman, 33, who is wanted for second degree murder. Uploaded by: Boyd, Alex

Edmonton police are investigating the homicide of a man that happened in the early hours Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner did an autopsy on the 49-year-old man and determined he died of stab wounds, and ruled it a homicide.

Detectives are looking for William John Robert Monkman, 33, who is wanted for second degree murder.

Police describe Monkman as Indigenous male with black hair, a moustache and goatee. He's 5'8'' tall and has a pierced left ear.

They're asking the public not to approach Monkman, but to call them with any information.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views