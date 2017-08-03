Police confirm Edmonton's 30th homicide of 2017

Edmonton police are investigating the homicide of a man that happened in the early hours Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner did an autopsy on the 49-year-old man and determined he died of stab wounds, and ruled it a homicide.

Detectives are looking for William John Robert Monkman, 33, who is wanted for second degree murder.

Police describe Monkman as Indigenous male with black hair, a moustache and goatee. He's 5'8'' tall and has a pierced left ear.