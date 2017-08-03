Police confirm Edmonton's 30th homicide of 2017
The medical examiner completed an autopsy on the man, 49, who died of stab wounds.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton police are investigating the homicide of a man that happened in the early hours Wednesday.
The Medical Examiner did an autopsy on the 49-year-old man and determined he died of stab wounds, and ruled it a homicide.
Detectives are looking for William John Robert Monkman, 33, who is wanted for second degree murder.
Police describe Monkman as Indigenous male with black hair, a moustache and goatee. He's 5'8'' tall and has a pierced left ear.
They're asking the public not to approach Monkman, but to call them with any information.