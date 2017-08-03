Support 'snowballing' for resurrection of the Wildrose Party under a new name: Organizers

A founder of the Alberta Wildrose says the party’s rebirth is gaining steam faster than expected.

Elections Alberta officially approved the Alberta Advantage Party Wednesday, after Marilyn Burns rounded up enough former Wildrose members to challenge the newly formed United Conservative Party.

“This is really just picking up the ball that (former Wildrose leader) Brian Jean dropped and running with it,” Burns said. “And I’ll tell you this ball is turning into a snowball very, very quickly.”

The Wildrose and Progressive Conservative opposition parties united last month under the UCP banner.

On Saturday, Burns held a meeting in Nisku for 50 ex-Wildrose members to launch the competing party, where the name 'Alberta Advantage' was chosen from 28 submissions.

She said the key principles of the original Wildrose party – like giving individual members a say in policies, principals and changes to the constitution – were lost under Jean and former leader Danielle Smith, and need to be resurrected.

Burns said both Smith and Jean got to a point in their tenures when they “couldn’t suffer having to listen to ordinary Albertans.”

The UCP’s creation, she said, eliminated the Wildrose policies, principals and constitution.

“There’s not one shred or remnant left of the Wildrose in this UCP agreement,” Burns said.

“The model is dictatorial in that Brian Jean and Jason Kenney handpick the people they alone want on any of the committees and the interim board. They bandy the word ‘grassroots’ around, but there is no plan presently to have members involved whatsoever.”

The Alberta Advantage Party still has a few steps to go before it can be officially recognized.

The party must collect 7,868 signatures, have three MLAs cross the floor to represent the party, or endorse candidates in 44 ridings.

Burns is confident all three options are within reach.

“It’s very, very doable to have the Alberta Advantage Party ready for the next election earlier or at the same time as the UCP will be ready,” she said.

Jean, who is running for UCP leadership, sent a statement to Metro saying Wildrose members were “in the driver’s seat” on the merger decision and he encourages all conservatives to join his campaign.