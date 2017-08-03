Heads up Edmonton: Taber Corn is heading to local stores and markets this weekend

For foodies in Alberta, the beginning of August means one thing: Taber Corn season.

Ears grown in Taber, so popular in Alberta during the summer months that counterfeit corn is a genuine concern, are expected to hit roadside stands, farmers markets and some stores this weekend.

But a new Edmonton service is hoping to make it easier than ever to get your fix: Taber Corn Express will deliver crates of corn right to your door.

“We realize how incredibly busy people are and people don’t necessarily have the time to go get corn, or the means to get a case of corn, which is four dozen, home,” said owner Tracy French.

French gets corn from Tanner Farms in Taber. It’s harvested Thursday, driven to Edmonton in a refrigerated truck, then ready for delivery starting Friday.

A veteran corn seller in Calgary, this is the first year she’ll be selling in Edmonton.

“I just wanted to do something that made it accessible to everybody,” she said. “I think everyone should eat our corn,” she added, laughing. “We’re pretty passionate about corn.”

Jensen Taber Corn ships corn to a number of sales locations for pickup in the city, and owner David Jensen said that they expect to have shipments heading out next weekend.

“The quality is good. I ate some today and we’re going to try tomorrow in Taber, and if it works in Taber and it looks good then we’ll get it out to the cities.”

He also reminds customers to be on the lookout for fake Taber corn—he’s already heard reports of sellers hawking counterfeit corn falsely marked as Taber in the province — and to check seller’s certificates of authenticity.

“The public has really helped out with these certificates,” he said. “I can’t run to Edmonton and patrol it, but the more vigilante they are, the better it gets.”

Jensen added that the crop in southern Alberta is about average crop this year, and it’s not a very long season.