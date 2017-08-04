Alberta man convicted of sex attack on Indigenous woman loses bid for mistrial

EDMONTON — An Alberta man convicted of sexually assaulting an Indigenous woman who was jailed to ensure her testimony has lost a bid for a mistrial.

Lance Blanchard was found guilty in December of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon and making a death threat in the 2014 attack.

The victim, a 28-year-old homeless woman, died in 2015 in an unrelated shooting.

The mistrial application focused on new evidence from an Edmonton Remand Centre inmate who said the woman was a hard drug addict who made a living robbing people.

In his ruling dismissing the application, Justice Eric Macklin of Court of Queen's Bench says the new evidence was fabricated and has no credibility.