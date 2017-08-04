Edmonton Food Bank in 'urgent' need of food donations heading into fall

Heading into Heritage Festival, the biggest food drive of the year, the Edmonton Food Bank says food donations are “urgently needed.”

The number of Edmontonians needing food reached a record high in 2016, and this year the numbers are on track to be even higher, according to Tamisan Bencz-Knight, Manager of Strategic Relationships and Partnerships.

The Food Bank serves between 20,000 and 24,600 people through their hamper program every month.

“Historically the summer months are usually leaner and harder, and we’re lucky we’ve always had the Heritage Festival this weekend,” Bencz-Knight said.

But with the increased demand this year, the need is real, she added.

“The challenge that we’re seeing is that the numbers are so large of people who need food, that’s putting us a bit more strain on us this year.”

People coming to Hawrelak Park are encouraged to bring cash or food donations for the Food Bank, who are hoping to raise 50,000kg of food before August 11.