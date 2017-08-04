Man claiming to be priest arrested in connection to additional sexual assaults

An Edmonton man who posed as a priest online and was charged with sexually assaulting two boys has been re-arrested after more complainants came forward.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit announced Tuesday that Justin George Stephen Coulombe, 33, was facing numerous charges in connection with two sexual assaults that originated with boys under age 16 being lured online.

On Friday, ALERT sent out a news release saying Coulombe was arrested again Thursday, with assistance from the Edmonton Police Service, after two more victims were identified and interviewed.

Additional charges laid include four counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

According to the release, ALERT received "numerous tips from the public" about Coulombe since going public with the initial charges.

The victims that came forward this week "recounted past incidents of sexual offences."



“We would continue to encourage anyone with any information – no matter how old it is – to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers,” Det. Brian Cross with ALERT said in the release. “Regardless of how much time has passed, that information is still very important to our investigation.”

Investigators say Coulombe has identified as a clergy member publicly and online but has no affiliation with the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton or any other diocese in Canada or the U.S. They say there is no evidence to suggested the victims were lured while he was posing as a priest.