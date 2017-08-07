Food bank pleading for donations as need soars

The Edmonton Food Bank is urging citizens to donate before Friday as the organization faces a shortage of food and skyrocketing need.

Last year was the first time in 13 years the Edmonton Food Bank was not able to meet their goal at the Servus Heritage Festival food drive.

This time around, they’re on track to break their record for number of people in need of assistance, approaching 23,000 to 24,500 clients a month.

“We had thought the numbers would start to drop this year and we were quite surprised they continue to go up,” said food bank executive director Marjorie Bencz.

As of Monday afternoon, they had only reached 60 per cent of their goal, which is 50,000 kilograms of food. Although they’re doing better than last year, they typically see a slowdown in the summer months.

“People are in vacation mode or have other things going on … People tend to think of the food bank during Christmas but unfortunately our services are provided all year round,” Bencz said.

She added that their stocks are “well gone” from Christmas and the Heritage Festival food drive, their largest of the year, is key to restocking their shelves.

This year, intermittent rain at the festival resulted in fewer attendees on Saturday, although numbers skyrocketed on Sunday.