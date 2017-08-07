Indigenous languages resurging across Canada: Census

Indigenous languages are making a comeback—and it seems that the youth are the answer to its resurgence.

Recent Census Canada results shows that more people are learning Indigenous languages as a second language. The numbers showed that 213, 230 people recognize an Indigenous language as their mother tongue, while 228, 770 people speak an Indigenous language at home.

The difference, which is pronounced among youths aged 0 to 14, shows that more young people are learning their mother tongue as a second language. In the 0 to 14 age group, 44,000 people listed an Indigenous language as a mother tongue, while 55,970 people speak an Indigenous language at home regularly.

Brittney Pastion, this year’s Northlands Indigenous Princess, believes that young people are the reason that many Indigenous languages are coming back.

“If it’s not my generation that’s bringing traditional ways back, what I can do is help the next generation,” she said.

“I think it’s just the youth that really want to learn, and the older people that are really stressing it.”

Pastion is currently learning the Cree and Dene languages through classes. She recalls that she felt disconnected from her ancestry growing up, but learning her mother tongues, while challenging, is helping her reconnect with her culture.

“If we lose our language it’s lost,” she said. “(Learning a language) is more accessible … with our world, it’s evolving as well, (with) the way of learning.”

With more accessibility and rapidly growing technology, gaining access to learning an Indigenous language is easier than ever. Pastion said there are language classes popping up across Alberta, and even apps specifically for learning First Nations languages.

Pastion advises that all non-Indigenous Canadians who want to learn and preserve the languages to remain respectful and encouraging.