Public health officials urge festivals to allow attendees to carry naloxone

Public health officials are urging festival organizers to allow naloxone kits on site, after one electronic music festival in Calgary banned them.

Elaine Hyshka, an assistant professor in the University of Alberta’s school of public health, slammed organizers of last weekend’s Chasing Summer festival for announcing they would not allow fans to carry the kits, which can block the effects of opioids in someone who is overdosing.

“In the event of an opioid overdose, minutes matter. So being able to respond quickly and effectively with the right first-aid options as well as naloxone is critical,” Hyshka said.

The festival’s website said anyone carrying a naloxone kit would be asked to hand it over to medical personnel, who would store it until they leave.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our fans and have extensive medical resources onsite, we want to ensure that only trained medical professionals administer medications to third parties,” its policy reads.

Hyshka, however, said the kits make it perfectly safe for laypersons to administer, and it would not be harmful if accidentally injected into someone who was not overdosing.

“If people are being asked to leave their kits behind somewhere and collect them later ... they won’t have them in the event of an emergency and in the event they’re in a crowded area and there isn’t direct surveillance and immediate medical attention available,” she said.

“And then, two, the issue is they might accidentally leave those kits behind and then not have them in the future when they do need them.”

Country music festival Big Valley Jamboree, which also took place over the weekend in Camrose, did allow fans to bring kits.

Edmonton Folk Music Festival producer Terry Wickham told Metro that attendees will “absolutely” be allowed to bring naloxone kits to folk fest next weekend.

“We haven’t had any drug overdoses. It’s not that it couldn’t happen, it could happen, and our medical people are certainly prepared if there is a drug overdose,” Wickham said.

“But yes, absolutely people can bring them if they want.”

Wickham was puzzled by Chasing Summer’s no-kit policy, saying it could leave them open to a lawsuit if someone died at the festival.

Alberta Health Services has issued formal guidance to festivals across the province encouraging them to allow naloxone kits, though spokesperson Kerry Williamson said they cannot enforce the recommendation.

“Alberta Health Services has connected with a number of festivals throughout Alberta to remind them of important planning components to prevent harm associated with opioid overdose,” he said in a statement.

AHS provides the following recommendations to festival organizers:

· Conduct early and ongoing engagement of community stakeholders to develop relationships with services (e.g. EMS, harm reduction organizations) that can contribute to safer events. Establish a system to rapidly exchange information about suspected drug incidents or other health concerns with event staff and stakeholders.

· Distribute information and health promotional materials. Provide non-judgmental health education and distribute free health promotion materials (e.g. condoms, sunscreen, sterile equipment, ear plugs, electrolytes, etc). Resources can be found at www.stopods.ca, including overdose prevention wallet cards to share with festival goers. A social media toolkit is also available; including messaging that encourages your attendees to carry a naloxone kit.

· Provide safe physical spaces separated from the crowd. Shaded areas on festival grounds provide an opportunity for attendees to cool down and rest, and for those suffering difficult drug or alcohol experiences to connect with first-aid services or support.

· Provide adequate hydration and sanitation resources. Reliable access to free potable water is essential to prevent dehydration and heat stroke.

· Monitor all areas on-site and in the venue vicinity. Minimize opportunities for seclusion, and frequently monitor isolated areas (e.g. washrooms, porta-potties, festival boundaries and parking lots).

· Plan for optimal emergency response. Assure that all staff and volunteers know the emergency plan and can recognize and are prepared to respond to overdoses and other drug and alcohol related harms. More information is available at www.stopods.ca.