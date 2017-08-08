Alberta's police watchdog probes death of woman in Edmonton after arrest

EDMONTON — Alberta's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was held in custody in Edmonton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says Edmonton police arrested the woman, who was 55, on Sunday.

The woman, who was intoxicated, was put in a holding cell after being charged with causing a disturbance.

The following morning police found her in medical distress.

The woman, who was not identified, was sent to hospital in critical condition where she died.