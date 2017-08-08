ASIRT investigating after woman dies after being in police holding cell

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a 55-year-old woman died in hospital after spending a night in police custody last weekend.

On August 6, Edmonton police were called to Belvedere LRT station, where they found three intoxicated people, including the woman in question. Officers arrested her, and took her first to Northeast Division, and then to Detainee Management at police headquarters, according to an ASIRT release sent to media Tuesday.

Police charged her with causing a disturbance and breach of recognizance, and she was also arrested on additional warrants. Police then placed her in a holding cell with other people.

During a cell check at 10 a.m. the next morning, the woman was found on the floor of the cell, "in medical distress, with labored breathing and unresponsive," according to the release.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

Emergency Medical Services treated her and took her to hospital in "critical condition."

She died later that evening.

The ASIRT investigation will focus on whether police caused or contributed to her injury or death.

An autopsy is scheduled for August 9.