'It saves us as a society': Alberta investing $600,000 to address newcomer family violence

Joseph Luri knows that for refugee and immigrant families facing domestic violence, the greatest challenge is often knowing where to turn for help.

Luri works as a cultural navigator and team lead with the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, where he helps families facing family violence chart a better path forward.

He is focused on the Sudanese, Nepalese and Somali communities in Edmonton.

“These are communities where culturally, it’s taboo to talk about domestic violence … a lot of families have been breaking apart because of that,” he said.

It’s why the Government of Alberta announced a $600,000 investment on Tuesday into five programs that help newcomers affected by family violence.

Alberta’s Minister of Community and Social Services, Irfan Sabir, said while the government didn’t have statistics specific to immigrant or refugee communities, Alberta has one of the highest rates of family violence in the country. And it’s an issue that affects everyone.

“We want to make sure our services do reflect the diversity … we want to work with those communities to make sure services are available when they need it,” he said.

One of the recipient organizations is REACH Edmonton Council. REACH Executive Director Jan Fox said the money will help them advertise their programming and reach more families in need.

“It will actually fund those cultural navigators, who can be out in the community doing the work they need to do,” she said.

The ability to speak the language and understand cultural differences is key to why the cultural navigators are effective in changing behaviours among immigrant and refugee families.

In some cultures, it is permitted to “discipline” ones’ wife, Luri said. He works with men and boys so they understand why that is not acceptable and to learn coping strategies and ways to talk about their problems.

He said the funding the Mennonite Centre received for their violence prevention programming last year made a big difference in their ability to change lives.

“It has been very helpful because we were able to do these exercises outside, having field trips, having each community talk about this,” he said.

He said 98 per cent of the workshop participants leave the program with a renewed outlook and understanding.

Fox said reducing incidents of family violence has other unintended impacts, such as addressing poverty and improving children’s behaviour in schools. It also reduces the cost of social services, health care and education.