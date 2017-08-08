Surprise, you're broke: Poll shows Albertans not confident they can cover unexpected expenses

Most Albertans aren’t prepared to shell out for surprise expenses, according to a new Ipsos survey.

The survey, conducted on behalf of accounting firm MNP LTD, shows only 28 per cent of Albertans are confident they could finance unexpected auto repairs or a new vehicle without incurring more debt, while 26 per cent are financially prepared for a change in their relationship status like a divorce.

Even fewer, 23 per cent, said they could afford to take three months off work due to illness, while 18 per cent felt they could manage a wage decrease in their budget.

Donna Carson, a licensed insolvency trustee with MNP, said Albertans’ low confidence levels could be partly attributed to the economic downturn the province is slowly climbing out of.

“Whether it was savings in the bank, whether it was TFSAs, RRSPs, things that they have built up in the past – people have had to live on those to get through the last while. Some have had to incur credit to get through the last year or two,” Carson said.

“I think, for some people who did lose their jobs or hours were cut back, the fact that some of our savings and emergency money is gone is going to play an impact in how we come out of this.”

Men are more likely than women, and baby boomers more likely than millenials, to be confident in their ability to cover unforeseen expenses.

There is a bright side to the report, however, as 78 per cent of Albertans feel their current debt situation is better than it has been in the past.

“This was the first one in a long time that (shows) there’s some sign of light at the end of the tunnel in here,” Carson said.