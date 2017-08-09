Dino discovery unlocks new species

Aaron van der Reest was excavating in Dinosaur Provincial Park in 2014 when he stumbled across a hip bone that would change how experts understand a North American dinosaur species.

It would also allow him to honour his late mother, by naming a brand new dinosaur species after her.

“Having brought my first find full circle, from discovery to publishing my research three years later, has been really incredible,” he said in a release Tuesday. “I can’t think of a better way to honour her memory.”

When the University of Alberta paleontology graduate student found the bone in the park southeast of Calgary he knew immediately that it belonged to Troodon formosus, a dinosaur species known for their bird-like qualities, he told Metro.

But when he compared the fragment to collections found at the University of Alberta, as well as cranial bones previously excavated and identified as Troodon formosus, he found that he was looking at two very different species.

He named the new species Latenivenatrix mcmasterae, for his late mother, Lynne (McMaster) van der Reest, who inspired him to pursue paleontology.

The other species will now be known as Stenonychosaurus inequalis, which was a Troodon genus discovered in 1932.

Van der Reest compared L. mcmastrerae to the raptors many may know from Jurassic Park, only a lot faster. They are characterized as having a slender framework, short arms, and long face, and are 50 per cent larger than previously known troodontids.

“Troodon formosus could be anything at this point,” he said. “We followed the rules of biology (naming) and decided that we would end up getting rid of Troodon formosus and naming the new (species) and resurrecting the Stenonychosaurus.​

“This now allows anybody else with material that they were originally assigning to Troodon formosus to re-look at it and either assign it to one of the ones we’ve named or say ‘look, this is different, and therefore we’re going to be able to name it something different.’”

Three years after his discovery, van der Reest’s research paper is now published in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences. He hopes his findings will help paleontologists further distinguish other unknown species of dinosaurs.

“This solves a mystery that goes back 150 years,” he said.