Disappointment after cow skulls looted from Mill Creek Ravine site

MacEwan University students are scratching their heads after someone stole three cow craniums from an excavation site in the Mill Creek Ravine over the long weekend.

The cow skulls, which were roughly a century old, were found in a dig of an old meat-packing plant in the ravine. The site was located in what would have been the plant’s old garbage disposal area.

All summer, eight anthropology MacEwan University students have been collaborating with two students from the University of Chicago to dig into the site, which dates back to 1902 to 1914.

On Tuesday, they discovered the site had been looted.

“The craniums are gone. And that’s really unfortunate because we were hoping to look at them further in the lab if we were able to remove them,” said MacEwan’s Dr. Katie Biitner, an anthropology instructor and the site’s team lead.

The skulls would have provided valuable information such as how and when the animals were killed at the plant, and their age at the time of death. All of that information could shed further light on the industrial community that was once settled there.

“That information is now gone forever,” Biittner said. “Imagine trying to build a puzzle when a couple of the puzzle pieces are lost.”

To add insult to injury, the team believes someone who had previously been given a tour targeted the site. None of the other sites were disturbed, but the hole with the skulls had fencing and boards moved away.

The unfortunate incident comes during the last week of the team’s field work and they had only planned to be on site a few more days.

“The students are so disappointed – they’ve worked weeks on this. To have someone just come and take them, it’s disrespectful, it’s illegal and it’s very disappointing.”