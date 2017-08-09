Edmonton's Fringe readies return with 220 shows in 42 venues

Edmonton’s Fringe Festival is already the biggest in North America, and this year it’s growing again.

The 11-day theatre extravaganza will take over Old Strathcona from Aug. 17-27 with 220 shows, which artistic director Murray Utas said is the most since his tenure began.

“We usually sit around the 210 mark, so this is a bit of a jump. And it speaks to the entrepreneurial spirit of the artists,” Utas said.

The shows will take place across 42 venues, including numerous Bring Your Own Venue spots secured by the artists themselves.

Fringe Theatre announced the full lineup Wednesday with a media launch showcasing 30 shows.

To help people choose from the dizzying array of options, the festival has added a “random show generator” to its website for the first time.

“You can hit the button and it’ll just spit out a show for you to go and see,” Utas said.

“I like that spirit because it’s about taking a chance. And everybody that comes to the fringe takes a chance.”

For those wandering between venues, there will be two outdoor stages and more than 50 street performers from around the world.

The festival has also overhauled the free Kids’ Fringe at Light Horse Park, with a fairy garden designed by local artist Tessa Stamp where kids can find fairies, make crafts, and watch performances including powwow dancing, b-boy dancing and a strongwoman show.

“With our theme, A Midsummer Night’s Fringe, we thought about magic. Because there’s magic in summer, there’s magic in people gathering, there’s magic in theater,” Utas said.

For Edmonton performers like Neelam Chattoo and Amy Chow of Magic Beans Productions, the fringe is a rare chance to bring their unique skills to new audiences.

The pair will perform as Nona and Squee in Life After Breath, a tale of two clowns who descend into the afterlife to find their mother figure and bring her back.

“As clowns, it’s difficult to have a show sometimes in a community that celebrates more traditional theatre,” said Chow, a.k.a. Nona. “So the fringe is really the best time for us to come out and show people what we can do and have such a variety of other shows to interact with.”