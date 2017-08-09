Double-dip danger: Esthetician says unsanitary waxing practice is 'rampant' in Edmonton

A practice called “double dipping” is rampant in Edmonton’s waxing facilities and putting customers at risk, according to one spa owner.



Sina Zere, who owns Buff Wax Spot, said she has seen the practice of using the same spatula to wax multiple clients more times than she cares to count, at other facilities.



“I know it’s rampant in Edmonton. We have lots of clients who come in, and when they see us not double dipping, will remark on that,” Zere said.

Zere contacted Metro after reading about a CBC investigation that showed many nail salons have not been inspected in years, including some that were red-flagged by Alberta Health Services for safety violations or cleanliness issues.

She said the findings are disappointing but not surprising, based on what she’s seen in the esthetic industry.

In the case of double-dipping, some will use a spatula to wax a client’s eyebrows, for example, and then dip it back to do another client’s back or pubic region.

“That wax pot is going to become contaminated with dead skin, with dirt, with oil, with mucus, all sorts of really nasty things,” Zere said.



She said there is a myth that the wax is hot enough to kill bacteria, but that’s simply not true.

AHS regulations stipulate double dipping is not permitted.

Zere said an AHS inspection was a condition of her City of Edmonton operating licence when Buff Wax Spot opened in February.

She feels all aestheticians should have to be certified so they know how to properly care for clients and sanitize tools.

Some have gone a step further and called for mandatory licensing of estheticians and nail technicians, which is currently required in three of ten provinces.

“There’s definitely pros for that,” Zere said. “However it would impose a lot more, not only costs, but time. The whole industry would have to be shaken up a little bit."

Zere said the city should look to Toronto’s Body Safe program as a model for health and safety maintenance. Under that program, shops that offer personal services undergo mandatory annual inspections and are issued a pass, conditional pass, or a failing grade, which they have to post on their front door.

Zere offered Metro a few tips that anyone stepping into a personal service shop should watch out for:

• “Make sure they’re using clinical grade disinfectant. They should be using products that you probably haven’t seen before – these shouldn’t be products that are available at the grocery store.”

• “Make sure that they’re not using the same wax spatula over and over again.”

• “If they’re using a jetted footbath for a pedicure, don’t do it. The risk of getting some sort of fungal infection is pretty high. You want to make sure that they’re using a disposable liner.”

• “Ask about their staff certification. Are their staff certified estheticians? What sort of training to their staff have, how long have they been doing it?”