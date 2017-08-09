The search is on for Edmonton's newest Youth Poet Laureate
If you're a poet between 13 and 23, it could be you
Edmonton's Youth Council is currently seeking applications for the city's newest youth poet laureate.
The position, which is going into its third year, is an opportunity for a young poet to share their work with Edmonton over a one-year term.
The chosen poet will also perform at public events, write two original poems and create a project "to engage youth in poetry and civic life," according to the council's website.
The job is currently held by Nasra Adem, a 22-year-old multidisciplinary artist.
Interested in applying? Candidates must be a resident of Edmonton between the ages of 13 and 23. The term runs from October 1 to August 31, 2018.
Applications can be submitted here, and close September 5.