The secret to saving trees from pine beetle may be in the sap

When it comes to protecting lodgepole pine trees from mountain pine beetles, the secret might be in the sap.

Nadir Erbilgin, a University of Alberta forestry professor, studied lodgepole pines near Grande Prairie that had survived a wave of pine beetle destruction. He found that their sap has high levels of resin, creating a stickiness that "overwhelms" the insect, according to a release.

As the climate warms, pine beetles have pushed their way west, in Alberta, over the last decade, destroying trees as they go.

But Erbilgin has found a important characteristic of the trees that are still standing.

“The surviving trees have high concentrations of compounds that are toxic to the beetle,” he said in a release.

The results of his study could potentially mean lodgepole pines could be bred to be more resistant to pine beetle. Then, if resistant trees are planted near vulnerable trees, the beetle will be unable to destroy entire forests.

“Insects are always the winners—they can complete one generation in a year, while a tree takes 30 to 50 years to produce viable seeds. But if you have a mixed forest of both resistant and susceptible pines, it’s diverse enough to keep the beetle from building resistance to the protective resins in the trees that do survive attack. It ensures the survival of the pines," he said.

While lodgepole pine trees may be more resistant to attacks, the same study found that jack pines have less of the protective chemical, making them more vulnerable.

The next step is to figure out why various trees have different amounts of the chemical.