New artist in residence hopes to bring diversity to Folk Fest

For years, Mohsin Zaman lived a double life: banker by day, and musician by night.

“I was raised in the Middle East, in Dubai, and in our culture, my family, [being a musician] is not looked upon in a positive way,” he said. "Music is not supported as part of people's lives because it's supposed to deviate you from your faith.”

Zaman is the first artist-in-residence for Edmonton Folk Music Festival, happening in Gallagher Park this weekend. He hopes to use the post to help other Edmonton musicians find their voice in the music world—a challenge he knows something about.

His parents dreamed of him having a successful career, so he left Dubai in 2008 for business school in Kamloops, before taking a bank job in Edmonton. But he’d leave the office each day and head to open mics around the city, or write music late into the evening.

But in 2015, he independently released his first album and won the Edmonton Folk Festival's Emerging Artist of the Year—and it was clear he had to make the leap to making music full time, he says.

“I didn’t notice myself but people started telling me there’s this Middle Eastern ethnic flavour to (my music) with my playing and my singing,” said Zaman, who is also playing the festival this year for the third time.

“There’s a huge community of different cultures (around Edmonton),” he said. “There’s a lot of great music, but it’s kind of confined into these pockets, and these people don’t know that the festival exists.

“So we’re forming mentorship programs where we can extract music and arts and potentially bring it to the festival, and make them feel more as one with the overall Edmonton community.”

Funded by the festival, Zaman says he will play at schools and mentor young up-and-coming artists in songwriting in some of Edmonton's multi cultural communities.

Folk Fest Producer Terry Wickham said the goal is to eventually get more diversity into the Edmonton folk festival.

“I think there’s communities that we’re not making roads into," he said. "I think someone who can speak four languages, as Mohsin can, can make roads into communities that maybe we can’t."

Zaman will be playing the festival this Friday at 7 p.m. on Stage 7. He usually plays solo, but this time he will have a full band accompanying his set, for a more full-bodied and dynamic live show.

Banking is but a distant memory.

It’s a very challenging one and it’s hard sometimes, but there’s good people around and great mentors,” he said.