New provincial charter 'fundamentally changes' Edmonton's relationship with the province: Iveson

Edmonton, Calgary and the province have agreed to a draft city charter that will provide the cities new tools and greater flexibility to address matters such as affordable housing, land development and traffic safety.



The new partnership will bolster the ability of the cities to control their own destinies by allowing them to delegate decisions on new developments or lay more serious fines for bylaw offences, for example. There are no new taxation powers.

"The framework will respect taxpayers and public dollars," said Finance Minister Joe Ceci. He addressed concerns that these new provisions would allow cities to have new taxation powers. "There are no new taxes or additional taxation powers for the city."

The changes will not become part of the Municipal Government Act until after a 60-day public consultation period.

"This agreement fundamentally changes the dynamic between our governments and establishes a more mature working relationship. Edmonton and Calgary are being trusted with more flexibility," Mayor Don Iveson told reporters Thursday.



The charter is split into three elements: a collaboration agreement between the three parties to advance mutual interests, the new regulations, and an updated fiscal framework which includes a new infrastructure funding formula that will replace the existing grants system.



The agreement introduces a slew of regulations around administrative efficiency, which will allow the city to send and receive documents such as tax notices electronically, increase the maximum potential fine for bylaw offences such as environmental contamination to $100,000, and allow the city to create a tribunal system of managing parking tickets so they don’t have to go to provincial court.

"It's actually hard to believe we've never done this until now, Iveson said. "We're tackling some of our cities and province's most pressing issues together. Through collaboration, we will begin to find more solutions that have eluded us, such as how we'll deliver more supportive housing for our citizens in need."