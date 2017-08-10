Police investigating after Calgary Trail hit and run sends man to hospital

Edmonton police are investigating after a hit and run collision in the early hours of Thursday left a 23-year-old male in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called out to Calgary Trail north of the Whitemud at about 2.a.m. They found a man lying in the road in "medical duress," according to a release.

Paramedics treated him and took him to hospital, where he remains.

The driver of an unidentified vehicle left the scene and may have driven westbound down the 106 Street exit ramp, police say.