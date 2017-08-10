Social worker has 'no doubt' she could unseat Mayor Don Iveson

A social worker and activist challenging Mayor Don Iveson in October’s election says there is no doubt she has a chance at winning.



Taz Bouchier was initially planning to run for council in Ward 6, but raised her ambitions after “thousands of people” asked her to run for mayor, announcing her candidacy Wednesday.

Bouchier, who is Indigenous, has been a social worker for more than 30 years, has worked in communications, and spent five years as an institutional elder for the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Metro chatted with her on the steps of city hall Thursday.



Q: How do you feel your work experience prepares you for the job of mayor?

“I think it well prepares me to give an insightful view of what the dynamics are around social issues and what the solutions are – especially when there’s a high population of Indigenous representation regarding homeless people, people who are frustrated, people who are marginalized, people with health issues, people who are struggling with any type of lifestyle issues.

“I think that it gives me a tremendous amount of insight. Thirty years of experience in the field of social work has definitely opened the door to knowing what works and what doesn’t work."

Q: Why do you think you could do a better job than our current mayor?

“Life experience is part of it ... I’ve resided in Edmonton for 53 years. I love this city. I’ve watched it grow, I’ve also watched it deteriorate around what’s happening in regards to taking care of people and listening to people’s voices.”

Q: You say people aren’t happy about what the city is doing with housing, transit and the LRT. Is there a specific issue around that you’d like to highlight?

“Right now, the way the disruption of the transit centres. You’ve got Westmount, Northgate, you’ve got Jasper Place transit centre all torn apart, without consideration of those who have mobility issues.”

“They should have staggered what they’re doing with the transit centres, versus doing it all at once and making it so inconvenient. I’d like to see a week where all councillors, as part of their occupation, have to take buses for a week.”

Q: There seems to be a belief among some people that no one’s going to be able to unseat Don Iveson. Do you think you have a real shot at this?

“I have no doubt, I really have no doubt. It’s not like I just started my campaign. I’ve been an activist in this city, I’ve been a person who’s been working in this city not just for 30 years but the past four years really working diligently in addressing some of the concerns of the people. And I’m well known.”