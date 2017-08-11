Man arrested in connection with war memorial plaques stolen from Griesbach park

Two weeks after 17 plaques memorializing soldiers who died in the World Wars disappeared from a Griesbach park, Edmonton police have made an arrest.

Romelo Joseph Woolf, 45, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000 on Tuesday.

The plaques were reported missing on July 25, and Griesbach Community League president Brad Tilley said at the time that the community was "devastated about the loss."

The plaques turned up at a local scrap metal dealer the next day, most of which were damaged beyond repair.

“The City of Edmonton is working alongside the Griesbach community and community stakeholders to replace the memorial plaques and repair the pedestals they were mounted on,” Det. Eric Wilde said in a release Friday.

Police are still investigating.