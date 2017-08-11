Music, block parties, and cosplay: 5 things to do in the city this weekend

The August long weekend may be over, but the summer festivities keep on coming. Hang out on the hill in Gallagher Park for Edmonton’s folk music festival, or check out a community block party. There's plenty of free food to go around.

ALL WEEKEND

Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Head to the hill at Gallagher Park this weekend, lay out a tarp, and allow local and international folk music serenade you. The city’s ever popular folk music festival is here all weekend, featuring artists such as City and Colour, Leon Bridges, and The Decemberists. Single day tickets are still available online or at the gates, starting at $75. Gallagher Park is located at 9505 96 Avenue.

Animethon

Want to see some spectacular anime-inspired costumes? Or perhaps you want to dress up as your favourite character? Now’s your chance because the 24th annual Animethon happens this weekend at MacEwan University. There will be an artist alley, featuring hand-made anime artwork and merchandise up for sale, anime-themed panels, and meet and greets with voice actors. Admission is free, save for special events such as the meet and greets. MacEwan is located at 11050 104 Avenue.

SATURDAY

Youth Day

SOS Safety Magazine is hosting a family-friendly Youth Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and will have bouncy castles, free food, a live DJ, and hay rides. All the festivities will be happening at Castle Downs park at 11520 153 Avenue.

SUNDAY

Volunteer ROCK!

It’s time to give back and celebrate Edmonton community volunteers. This Sunday Volunteer ROCK! happens at the Heritage Amphitheatre, to celebrate over 150 years of volunteerism in Canada and over 150 of Edmonton’s community leagues. There will be live music such as Derina Harvey Band, food trucks, and beer gardens. The event is free and all ages, and doors open at 10 a.m. The Heritage Amphitheatre is located at Hawrelak Park at 9330 Groat Road.

Walterdale Block Party