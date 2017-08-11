Edmonton Folk Fest will refund some tickets after wind prompts evacuation

The organizers of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival are expected to release more details Friday about a partial refund for Thursday night ticket holders, after strong winds forced the evacuation of the popular festival.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday an event official told the hundreds of people seated on Gallagher Hill that strong winds were expected. Attendees were asked to pack up and go.

The evacuation meant the last two headliners, Shakey Graves and the Decemberists, were cancelled. Both have been invited to perform at the festival next year.

In a news release, organizers said Thursday night tickets will be refunded, and more details will follow.