Edmonton hosting Meet and Bleats with city's weed-eating goats

The city is hosting a couple of Meet and Bleats where the public can meet Edmonton's new team of weed-eating goats.

On August 19 and September 23 a team of city staff will be hosting interested people in Rundle Park for crafts, games and information sessions about weed control and pest management.

While anyone is welcome, the city is asking people to respect the needs of the four-legged staff: don't feed them, don't bring large groups and don't pet them without the shepherd's permission.

The goats made their debut at Rundle last month, as part of a pilot project that deploys them as an environmentally-friendly way to tackle weeds. They're trained to be espeically adept at tackling Canada thistle, leafy spurge and common tansy.

The herd lives in the park while they're in town, and are supervised by at least one human shepherd, as well as several dogs.