Environment Canada drops air quality alert for Edmonton area
After a period of high risk overnight, the health index dropped again Monday morning
After spiking in the early hours Monday, the air quality health index in Edmonton is back down to low risk.
Environment Canada reduced the index to 3, or low risk, at 10 a.m.
The index had hovered at 10+ or very high risk around midnight, as high winds blew smoke from the B.C. wildfires into the city, creating elevated risk for people with lung conditions in particular.
According to the website, the risk is not expected to rise again on Monday.