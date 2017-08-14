The Edmonton Humane Society adopts new system to handle influx of cats

The cat’s out of the bag — with kitten season upon us, now is the time to adopt a furry four-legged friend, the Edmonton Humane Society says.

For the month of August, they’re adopting adult cats by donation only.

Typically, the society sees an influx of kittens in the summer because it’s when cats have their litters. Their intake this year has increased by roughly 25 per cent over the summer months.

Instead of accepting cats whenever people drop them off, the society has introduced an appointment booking process to ensure they have enough resources to care for the cats they do accept. It will also help moderate the influx of cats in the summer.

“In terms of numbers, we don’t necessarily see a huge spike in the summer as we have in years past, where all of a sudden we had cats all over the place,” said the society’s director of operations Cory Mowles. “By managing intake now, we kind of decrease those highs and lows throughout the year.”

“It actually ensures we’re able to give the best care possible to animals that are in the shelter,” added Sherri Drewe, the society’s communications director.

Having said that, it’s the busiest time of year for the society and they’re always looking for people to adopt kittens and cats.

“The other thing they can do if they’re not ready for that type of commitment is a foster type program,” Drewes noted.

And although they do see a spike in kittens in the summer months, it’s just as important to find homes for adult cats.